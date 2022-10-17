Urvashi Rautela ‘chops off hair’ in support of Iranian women

Urvashi, who has been giving followers a glimpse of her recent journey to Australia, sent a message on Mahsa Amini’s passing on Instagram.

The actor was sitting on the tiled floor while a man used scissors to clip her hair.

Urvashi was getting her hair trimmed in both of the pictures Urvashi posted, but she had her back to the camera.

Advertisement

Numerous celebrities, like Urvashi Rautela, have posted videos of themselves shaving off sections of hair in support of Iranian women. The actor posted pictures of herself getting her hair chopped along with a lengthy essay about feminism, Iranian protests, and the reported murder of Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand last month.

Also Read Urvashi Rautela wears sindoor, shares another post from Australia The star released a fresh photo of herself with yet another strange...

On Monday, Urvashi, who has been giving followers a glimpse of her recent journey to Australia, sent a message on Mahsa Amini’s passing on Instagram. The actor was sitting on the tiled floor while a man used scissors to clip her hair. She was dressed in a blue kurta. Urvashi was getting her hair trimmed in both of the pictures Urvashi posted, but she had her back to the camera.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody last month, sparking large-scale anti-government demonstrations in Iran and elsewhere in the world. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra have also expressed support for Iranian women by posting messages on social media. Mahsa was detained by the morality police after she refused to cover her head, and according to sources, she passed away while still in detention. Since then, Iranian women have started taking off their headscarves and trimming their hair.

Highlight their protests, Urvashi wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Chopped my hair off! Cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls, who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police and for all the girls. And for 19-year-old girl, my Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand. Around the world, women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect women. A global symbol for women’s revolution… hair is seen as a symbol of the beauty of women. By chopping off hair in public, women are showing that they don’t care about society’s beauty standards and won’t let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live. Once women come together and consider one woman’s issue an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigour.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Numerous people commented on Urvashi’s Instagram post. While some people didn’t appear convinced by the actor’s “chopping off” of her hair, others were curious about what she had done for the oppressed women of India. Urvashi’s post received the reply, “Like totally or partially?” Another said, “First do something for the women in India” (India ki women ke liye hi kuch kar lo pehle). Many more people made fun of the actor by posting the name of cricketer Rishabh Pant in the comments.

Also Read Deepika Padukone reacts as Urvashi Rautela kisses her on a flight Urvashi Rautela kissed actor Deepika Padukone on the cheek, and she responded....

In one of her earlier Instagram postings, Urvashi compared herself to the late Mahsa Amini. In response to allegations that she was following cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is now in Australia for the T20 World Cup, some online users accused the actor of being “bullied.” Urvashi posted a video of herself and captioned it, “First in Iran, Mahsa Amini, and now in India… I’m being bullied and accused of being a stalker, is this true? Nobody supports or cares about me… A lady who feels strongly and loves ferociously is powerful. She laughs and cries equally frequently. She possesses both softness and strength, wisdom and spirituality. She is a gift to humanity. She tagged her post with the phrases “bring back our girls” and “yes, all women.”