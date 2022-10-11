Urvashi Rautela wears sindoor, shares another post from Australia

Deepika Padukone reacts as Urvashi Rautela kisses her on a flight
Another Instagram post was published by Urvashi Rautela, who is currently in Australia. The star released a fresh photo of herself with yet another strange text a day after sharing photos of herself and talking about her “memories” in the captions. In the picture, she was dressed in a saree with sindoor and a mangalsutra, jewellery worn by married Hindu women. Social media users are pleading with Urvashi to leave cricketer Rishabh Pant alone after her most recent post.
On Tuesday, Urvashi shared her photo on Instagram and wrote, “Prem mein padi premika ko sindoor se priy kuch nahi hota, sari rasam riwaz ke sath chahiye umar bhar ka sath piya tumse (to a woman in love, nothing is dearer than vermilion, need you with me for the rest of my life but not without the rituals and promises). While Urvashi did not take any names, social media users are convinced she is hinting at cricketer Rishabh Pant, again. A day earlier, the actor had posted photos of herself in a green lehenga set from Australia. Her caption read, “Kaise bhula doon usko, maut insaan ko aati hai, yaadon ko nahi (How to forget them, people die, the memories don’t).”
In 2019, Rishabh denied dating Urvashi after they were spotted together at restaurants and public events. He had also announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. Earlier this year, in an interview, Urvashi had hinted that Rishabh once waited for her in a hotel lobby for almost 10 hours. Rishabh had indirectly reacted to her claims and had said on Instagram, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them.”
