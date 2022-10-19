Advertisement
Urwa Hocane latest bold photoshoot sets Internet ablaze

Urwa Hocane latest bold photoshoot sets Internet ablaze

Articles
Urwa Hocane latest bold photoshoot sets Internet ablaze

Urwa Hocane latest bold photoshoot sets Internet ablaze

  • Urwa Hocane’s latest bold photoshoot sets the Internet ablaze.
  • She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.
  • Urwa is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khushboo Ka Ghar and many more.
Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She started her journey in showbiz as a VJ and was first seen acting in the drama series ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar’ in 2012.

Hocane’s sizzling snaps from her recent photoshoot have gone viral. The actress looks dead gorgeous in these pictures.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

Urwa is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khushboo Ka Ghar, Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti, and many more.

Also Read

Urwa Hocane’s upcoming project ‘Meri Shehzadi’ to mirror Lady Diana
Urwa Hocane’s upcoming project ‘Meri Shehzadi’ to mirror Lady Diana

Gorgeous Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane is all set to appear in a...

 

