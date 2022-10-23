Urwa Hocane looks ravishing in yellow, See photos

Urwa Hocane has shared some fresh clicks on her Instagram handle.

She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media.

Advertisement

Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She started her journey in Showbiz as a VJ and was first seen acting in the drama serial ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar’ in 2012.

Hocane has shared some fresh clicks on her Instagram handle and people are extending love for her.

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Advertisement

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are also leaving insightful comments.

Urwa Hocane takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

Also Read Urwa Hocane’s upcoming project ‘Meri Shehzadi’ to mirror Lady Diana Gorgeous Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane is all set to appear in a...