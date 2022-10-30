Ushna Shah dazzles in recent wedding pictures

Ushna Shah is a Pakistani television and cinema actress who is incredibly attractive and skilled. She debuted as an actress in 2013’s popular drama Mere Khwabon Ka Diya. She played the innocent young girl Rudaba in Bashar Momin, her first critically acclaimed serial. Ushna also contributed to the well-known films Thora Sa Aasman, Neelum Kinaray, and Lashkara.

Her followers recently praised Ushna Shah’s drama Habs. Ushna Shah enjoys visiting family and friends and taking vacations. Ushna is currently present for her friends’ wedding. She has been sharing her sweet photos from the occasion. Shah looked lovely in her lovely attire. She was decked out in a stunning Lehnga, Short Choli, and stunning jewelry. She shared an Instagram video from the wedding as well. View the images that are displayed after the Instagram reel!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) Advertisement

Also Read Ushna Shah expresses her affection for beau Hamza Amin Ushna Shah, a multifaceted and skilled actress working in the Hindi film...