Ushna Shah is having a date night with boyfriend

Ushna Shah is a stunning Pakistani television actress who has been in a number of successful series. Ismat Tahira, her mother, is a seasoned PTV actor. Ushna Shah has performed in numerous dramas, including Bala, Cheekh, Alif Allah or Insaan, and has contributed to the popular Pakistani drama Bashar Momin. Fans are praising her drama, Habs.

Ushna flaunted her love for the dashing Hamza Amin a few months back when she revealed her relationship status with him. In any case, Hamza is a professional golfer and the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation.

Ushna Shah published a tale today while celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday in Vienna. She clearly addressed relationships in the description for the photo, which reads, “Date night with blue eyes.” Hamza has blue eyes, it should be noted.

