Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ushna Shah is having a date night with boyfriend

Ushna Shah is having a date night with boyfriend

Articles
Advertisement
Ushna Shah is having a date night with boyfriend

Ushna Shah is having a date night with boyfriend

Advertisement
  • Ushna Shah has performed in numerous dramas, including Bala, Cheekh, Alif Allah or Insaan.
  • She celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday in Vienna.
  • She is currently working in drama Habs.
Advertisement

Ushna Shah is a stunning Pakistani television actress who has been in a number of successful series. Ismat Tahira, her mother, is a seasoned PTV actor. Ushna Shah has performed in numerous dramas, including Bala, Cheekh, Alif Allah or Insaan, and has contributed to the popular Pakistani drama Bashar Momin. Fans are praising her drama, Habs.

Ushna flaunted her love for the dashing Hamza Amin a few months back when she revealed her relationship status with him. In any case, Hamza is a professional golfer and the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation.

Ushna Shah published a tale today while celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday in Vienna. She clearly addressed relationships in the description for the photo, which reads, “Date night with blue eyes.” Hamza has blue eyes, it should be noted.

Advertisement

Also Read

When Ushna Shah faced heavy trolls for wearing short clothes
When Ushna Shah faced heavy trolls for wearing short clothes

Ushna Shah is an attractive and brilliant Pakistani television actress who has...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story