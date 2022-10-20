Ushna Shah trolled by public for her outfit choice 

Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actor.

Her most recent drama Habs is becoming increasingly well-liked.

Ushna enjoys traveling, and her favorite destination is Vienna.

Advertisement

Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actress with amazing acting skills. In 2013, she saw the release of her first film, the hit drama Mere Khwabon Ka Diya. She played the innocent young girl Rudaba in Bashar Momin, her first critically acclaimed serial. As well as Lashkara, Ushna worked on Thora Sa Aasman and Neelum Kinaray.

Her most recent drama Habs is likewise becoming increasingly well-liked. Ushna enjoys traveling, and her favorite destination is Vienna, Austria. She frequents Austria’s Vienna. She recently traveled to Vienna to honor her bae’s birthday. Ushna shared some of her stunning images.

Advertisement

Images of Ushna sparked a fierce public response. Fans absolutely hated the way she dressed. They claimed that as soon as they enter Western nations, these actors take their bottoms off. Fans also claimed that despite portraying an innocent image in their dramas, they are actually far too contemporary. Here are some comments:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Ushna Shah’s latest date night pictures goes viral Ushna Shah's latest posts on her social media accounts have caused a...