Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ushna Shah trolled by public for her outfit choice 

Ushna Shah trolled by public for her outfit choice 

Articles
Advertisement
Ushna Shah trolled by public for her outfit choice 

Ushna Shah trolled by public for her outfit choice 

Advertisement
  • Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actor.
  • Her most recent drama Habs is becoming increasingly well-liked.
  • Ushna enjoys traveling, and her favorite destination is Vienna.
Advertisement

Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actress with amazing acting skills. In 2013, she saw the release of her first film, the hit drama Mere Khwabon Ka Diya. She played the innocent young girl Rudaba in Bashar Momin, her first critically acclaimed serial. As well as Lashkara, Ushna worked on Thora Sa Aasman and Neelum Kinaray.

Her most recent drama Habs is likewise becoming increasingly well-liked. Ushna enjoys traveling, and her favorite destination is Vienna, Austria. She frequents Austria’s Vienna. She recently traveled to Vienna to honor her bae’s birthday. Ushna shared some of her stunning images.

Advertisement

Images of Ushna sparked a fierce public response. Fans absolutely hated the way she dressed. They claimed that as soon as they enter Western nations, these actors take their bottoms off. Fans also claimed that despite portraying an innocent image in their dramas, they are actually far too contemporary. Here are some comments:

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

Advertisement

 

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

Advertisement

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

 

 

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

Advertisement

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

 

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

Ushna Shah's Latest Pictures from Vienna Invite Public Backlash

Advertisement

Also Read

Ushna Shah’s latest date night pictures goes viral
Ushna Shah’s latest date night pictures goes viral

Ushna Shah's latest posts on her social media accounts have caused a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
"A Simple Favor" sequel production started in Italy
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story