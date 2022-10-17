Advertisement
Vaishali Takkar's Suicide Note Revealed 

Articles
Vaishali Takkar's Suicide Note Revealed 

  • TV actress Vaishali Takkar committed suicide on October 16 at her Indore home.
  • Authorities released a copy of the suicide note.
  • A suicide note was found close to her body with the words “I Quit”.
Vaishali Takkar, a television actress, committed suicide on October 16 at her Indore home. In a statement to her family, she stated unequivocally that Rahul Navlani and his family had verbally and physically harassed her. The authorities released a copy of the suicide note in which she apologized for being a “bad daughter” in her own handwriting. Rahul and his family, who severely harassed Vaishali, were also given names by Vaishali. Rahul and his family were subjected to mental anguish for 2.5 years, according to the statement. In her extensive suicide note, the actress also used Disha’s name.

Both Vaishali Takkar’s family and followers were shocked by her passing. According to a news source and Indore Police, a suicide note was found close to her body. She signed the note “I Quit” as she ended it by taking her own life.

Vaishali Takkar’s Suicide Note:

According to rumors, Rahul, a married father of two, used to torture Vaishali because he didn’t like the fact that she was engaged to someone else. One of the turning points for Vaishali was when Rahul and his family recently called off their engagement.

According to the suicide note, Rahul was Viashali’s neighbour and his harassment of her led to her taking such drastic measures, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman, who spoke to media. Rahul bothered her because she was about to marry another man. Police are looking into the situation right now.

Vaishali’s father told the police that on Sunday morning when she didn’t come out of her room, he went in and saw her hanging. The actor has spent the last year residing in Indore, her hometown.

