Valerie Bertinelli praises treadmill workout after Boston Marathon

Food Network host Vicki Bertinelli posted a video of her treadmill workout.

She ran the Boston Marathon in 2010 just four days before her 50th birthday.

Her followers praised her transparency and shared their support for her as she focuses on her health.

The 62-year-old Food Network star celebrated her treadmill workout on Tuesday by posting a TikTok video. She bragged about her capacity to get active again, while acknowledging that she was formerly in better shape and could run more.

“So I ran a marathon only 12 years ago. But guess what? I’m not ashamed, but everyone has to start somewhere “As she walked steadily on the video, Bertinelli made the statement. “Today is the first day of the rest of my life.”

She added in the caption, “Day 1.”

Fans of the celebrity complimented her openness and provided encouraging messages as she puts her health first. “Yes, you’ve already started, even though you’re starting over. Bravo for you!” One user made a comment, while another added, “Each new day is a victory. Consider the good! You can do this.”

Just four days before turning 50 in 2010, Bertinelli completed the Boston Marathon. She told hollywood news at the time that after putting in a lot of effort to prepare for the event, she felt psychologically and physically wonderful. She said immediately after completing the 26.2-mile race, her first marathon, in 5:14:37, “I feel so euphoric right now, more high than if I had a glass of champagne!” “I feel happy!”

Bertinelli has been candid in the past about her challenging relationship with her weight and health. She recently acknowledged that, while treating her body better, she still needs to change her mindset in order to achieve her weight loss goals.

Bertinelli stated earlier this year in an essay for New Beauty that she had made significant strides since giving up self-weighing completely. She acknowledged that she is still a work in progress but expressed satisfaction with the outcomes so far.

“I know that my mental health has greatly improved since I stopped looking at the scale every morning — and that’s the first huge step for me,” she said. “It’s all a test, and we’ll see how it works.

“I’ve found it especially true as I’m trying to take care of my mental and emotional health, as well as the weight,” the author said. “When you stop denying yourself of some things, you somehow, also automatically, start to self-regulate.”

But given her lengthy history of issues with her weight and self-esteem, making the leap was challenging.

According to Bertinelli, her weight is “the thing that keeps me back.””But I want to start feeling the same about myself — no matter what weight I am. I don’t have to wait until I’ve lost weight to be kind to myself and to be kind to others. It shouldn’t matter what I look like. I’m trying to make that a reality in my life, and then, hopefully, my body will follow.”

