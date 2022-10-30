Nick Lachey’s Strangest Travel Habit

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are the best people to understand how much the Love Is Blind candidates

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are the best people to understand how much the Love Is Blind candidates discover about one another while on their honeymoons.

“I learned that when we go to hotels, Nick likes to move the furniture,” Vanessa, who recently partnered with hotels.com, exclusively told. “If the TV isn’t matched to the bed, he’ll move either the dresser with the tv, or if the TV’s mounted in the wall, then he’ll move the bed.”

Nick added that it “drives him crazy” if the dresser isn’t “perfectly” parallel to the wall. Meanwhile, Vanessa joked that she just “sits there.”

But Nick isn’t the only one with an unconventional vacation routine.

“I don’t sleep with a comforter, so we pull them off,” Vanessa revealed. “I pull it down and I fold it at the bottom of the bed, and I know I’m on vacation.”

Five “Cuffing Season Stays,” also known as fast weekend getaways where new couples can decide if they want to commit to their love or put it on hold for the winter, are now being given away by the duo. The purpose of these mini-vacations, according to Vanessa, is to swiftly highlight potential marital pitfalls.

“You gotta be able to just hang,” she said. “Even if you’re going on a scheduled trip and you’re a type A person, that’s all good, but just be able to not complain and not be mad. If you’re complaining about everything on a vacation, then I would check for attitude.”