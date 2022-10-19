Varun Dhawan: 11 hits in 10 years show his audience love

Advertisement
  • Varun Dhawan is one of Bollywood’s most popular newcomers.
  • Student Of The Year, starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, was his debut.
  • JugJugg Jeeyo, a rare theatrical hit, reveals how well he chooses his films.
Varun Dhawan, one of Bollywood’s most popular newcomers, has played parts for all ages. Student Of The Year, starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, was his debut after assisting Karan Johar on My Name Is Khan. He has had 11 triumphs in 10 years. ABCD2, Sui Dhaaga, Badlapur, October, JugJugg Jeeyo, Main Tera Hero, and others show his versatility.

Varun built a dedicated audience by targeting children and young, and they eagerly await his movie releases. Many big films flopped after the pandemic. JugJugg Jeeyo, a rare theatrical hit, reveals how well the actor has chosen his films. Bhediya, his next picture, is unorthodox, yet its innovative subject has many fans. He also follows box office data and understands the film and trade industry. Most of his films have connected with a large audience.

He wants great roles. After Bhediya, he will promote Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Janhvi Kapoor. The film’s plot is undisclosed. In an exclusive chat with the media, the actor hinted about signing an action or comedy picture.

