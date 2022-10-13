Advertisement
  • The famous actor Varun Dhawan married his high school sweetheart Natasha Dalal in a small ceremony on January 24, 2021.
  • After dating for a long time, the couple got married.
  • The JuggJugg Jeeyo actor says he fell in love with his wife the first time he saw her.
Varun Dhawan married Natasha Dalal in 2021. The pair married after extensive courtship. The JuggJugg Jeeyo star fell in love with his bride on sight. School introduced them. Despite Natasha Dalal’s repeated no’s, they started dating. Now enjoying their second Karwa Chauth together, Varun and Natasha are thrilled.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s Karwa Chauth
The famous actor was very excited about celebrating Karwa Chauth with his wife Natasha Dalal, so he used his official Instagram account to show glimpses of their party. Varun Dhawan’s post said, “Happy #Karvachauth.” In one of the pictures, after the Karwa Chauth pooja, the actor is seen giving his wife sweets. Natasha Dalal looks pretty in the pictures, which are said to have been taken at the home of actor Anil Kapoor. She finished off her look with big jewellery and little makeup. On the other hand, in the pictures, Varun Dhawan looks sharp in an orange sherwani with black and white stripes.

 

Varun Dhawan married Natasha Dalal.
The pair married in January 2021 in an Alibaug farmhouse. Only relatives and close friends attended the low-key wedding. Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan chose for an ivory-themed wedding, sparking a new trend in Bollywood.

His career
The young star’s career is going well. He was last seen in Raj Mehta’s blockbuster JuggJugg Jeeyo. Varun Dhawan unveiled the trailer for his horror comedy Bhediya.

