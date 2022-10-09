Advertisement
  • Varun Dhawan has a fun Sunday with his “favourite girl” who is not Natasha Dalal
  • Varun Dhawan shares a heartwarming bond with his niece Niyara.
  • He is often seen giving a sneak peek into their playtime on social media.
  • The JugJugg Jeeyo actor shared a bunch of quirky selfies with her on Instagram.
Varun Dhawan, an avid social media user, took to Instagram on Sunday evening and posted adorable photos of himself and his niece Niyara. He has a special bond with his brother Rohit Dhawan’s daughter and is frequently seen on social media sharing glimpses of their playtime. Varun posted a series of amusing selfies with Niyara.

Varun went on to call her his “favourite gal” in his post. He was seen having fun with his niece on Sunday. In one of the photos, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor can be seen kissing Niyara on the cheek. In other photos, they can be seen having fun while posing for the camera. They’re matching because they’re both wearing white t-shirts.

Varun captioned the photos he shared with his fans, “Sunday with my favourite gal.” His fans were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section shortly after he posted the pictures. Take a look at this:

 

Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan became parents for the second time in May of this year, when they welcomed a baby boy. The baby’s face has yet to be revealed by the family. Anshula Kapoor, Natasha and Arjun Kapoor’s sister, even hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi.

