Varun Dhawan recalls being arrogant and not caring about anyone

Varun Dhawan shares a new poster of his upcoming movie Bhediya
The makers of Bhediya have unveiled a new poster for Varun Dhawan...
Varun Dhawan, an actor, has acknowledged that there was a point when he was “arrogant” and didn’t care what other people thought. At the premiere of the Bhediya teaser, Varun also discussed how the movie’s director, Amar Kaushik, advised him against including any humor since “people will not take you seriously.” He remarked that he recalls the “cringe-worthy VFX moments” in a number of movies.
As quoted by a news agency, Varun said, “I have always kept an ear out to hear what the audience is trying to tell me. It isn’t that I have done superb work in every film… I am always trying to grow. There was a time when I had thought arrogantly. That everything is going fine, so why should I even care what someone is saying? Now, I think I am more responsible… Right now, I want to enjoy the success Bhediya will bring, what JugJugg Jeeyo brought. Because I heard the audience, I did a film like Bhediya, worked with a filmmaker like Amar, a producer like Dinesh.”
Amar claimed that when creating the world of Bhediya, he did not draw any inspiration from Hollywood. It’s not like they “looked at Hollywood and made this,” he claimed. The authors “had a seed of an idea regarding animals and then we kept improving,” he continued. In addition, Amar stated that he intended to create something of “international calibre,” adding, “We took all the help to create it.”
Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, centres on Bhaskar (Varun), a werewolf who is bitten by a mythological wolf and turns into one every full moon night. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Paalin Kabak in addition to Varun. The movie is scheduled to be out on November 25. In addition to Bhediya, Varun will co-star with Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming social drama Bawaal.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.