Varun Dhawan rides an autorickshaw in Mumbai

The teaser for Bhediya was published a few weeks ago and received acclaim.

Kriti Sanon also stars in the film’s lead role. It is the third film in the horror-comedy universe created by producer Dinesh Vijan.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on November 25, 2022.

Currently, Varun Dhawan is in a state of happiness. The teaser for his film Bhediya was published a few weeks ago and received widespread acclaim. Everyone from Bollywood superstars to fans adored the trailer and are anxiously anticipating the release of the flick. Kriti Sanon also stars in the film’s lead role. In spite of this, the actor uploaded a video on his Instagram stories today. In an autorickshaw, he is observed enjoying the Mumbai weather.

Varun posted a video on his Instagram stories in which he is seen sitting in an auto and filming with his phone. The actor is seen in casual attire.

Varun shared the teaser on Instagram, writing, "Instagram:*Banenge insaan uska naashta! Bhediya trailer howling on 19th October 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct." The leader of Bhediya is Amar Kaushik.

Varun’s next film will be Sanki, directed by Ekkis and Sajid Nadiadwala. He is also directing the web series Citadel alongside Raj and DK. He is also attached to Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

