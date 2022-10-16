Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Saqib Saleem in Raj and DK’s show
Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Saqib Saleem in Raj and DK’s show

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Saqib Saleem in Raj and DK’s show

Articles
Advertisement
Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Saqib Saleem in Raj and DK’s show

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Saqib Saleem in Raj and DK’s show

Advertisement
  • Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.
  • Filmmakers have begun pre-production for the show, which will feature several action-packed sequences.
  • Saqib Saleem has reportedly joined Varun and Samantha in the series.
Advertisement

Citadel, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and directed by the pair Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, is one of the most anticipated films. While the filmmakers have begun pre-production, the performers have also begun preparing for their roles, as the programme will feature several action-packed sequences. Pinkvilla has updated its casting information for Citadel. The actor Saqib Saleem has reportedly joined Varun and Samantha in the series.

According to a source close to the production, “Saqib came onboard recently, and plays a very important role in the show. He has started prepping for his part too. Raj and DK are expecting to start shooting from the second half of November. While they will begin filming in Mumbai, the show will also be shot in a few nations abroad. The filmmakers are in the process of finalising these locations, while they are also locking actors for other pivotal roles in Citadel.”

Varun and Saqib have previously worked together in the former’s brother Rohit Dhawan’s film Dishoom, in which the Badlapur actor portrayed a police officer and Saqib a batsman. Meanwhile, Varun will shortly begin promoting Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya and will begin filming Citadel on November 25, 2022, following the release of Bhediya.

Samantha will soon be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and in Hari–Yashoda. Harish’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Vicky Kaushal, is allegedly back on track and set to begin filming next summer.

Also Read

Varun Dhawan flaunts beard and says ‘Bhediya season real soon’
Varun Dhawan flaunts beard and says ‘Bhediya season real soon’

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Bhediya. The actor...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Emily Ratajkowski wants to keep her bangs forever
Emily Ratajkowski wants to keep her bangs forever
Feroze Khan’s Ex brother in Law talks on controversy
Feroze Khan’s Ex brother in Law talks on controversy
Watch Video: Aima Baig sings song during fashion shoot
Watch Video: Aima Baig sings song during fashion shoot
Alec Baldwin will continue to work on the film
Alec Baldwin will continue to work on the film "Rust," despite criminal charges
Royal Family playing 'Victim card' on Prince Harry
Royal Family playing 'Victim card' on Prince Harry
Hania Amir criticized for wearing bridal dress in drama
Hania Amir criticized for wearing bridal dress in drama
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story