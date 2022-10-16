Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Citadel, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and directed by the pair Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, is one of the most anticipated films. While the filmmakers have begun pre-production, the performers have also begun preparing for their roles, as the programme will feature several action-packed sequences. Pinkvilla has updated its casting information for Citadel. The actor Saqib Saleem has reportedly joined Varun and Samantha in the series.

According to a source close to the production, “Saqib came onboard recently, and plays a very important role in the show. He has started prepping for his part too. Raj and DK are expecting to start shooting from the second half of November. While they will begin filming in Mumbai, the show will also be shot in a few nations abroad. The filmmakers are in the process of finalising these locations, while they are also locking actors for other pivotal roles in Citadel.”

Varun and Saqib have previously worked together in the former’s brother Rohit Dhawan’s film Dishoom, in which the Badlapur actor portrayed a police officer and Saqib a batsman. Meanwhile, Varun will shortly begin promoting Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya and will begin filming Citadel on November 25, 2022, following the release of Bhediya.

Samantha will soon be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and in Hari–Yashoda. Harish’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Vicky Kaushal, is allegedly back on track and set to begin filming next summer.