Varun Dhawan says he has done films with ‘cringe-worthy’ moments in VFX

Varun Dhawan is preparing Bhediya. The film will be released on November 25 and reunite him with Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon. The horror-comedy stars Varun, Kriti, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee. Dinesh Vijan produces Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. Bhediya’s trailer premiered today on the actor’s 10th anniversary in the profession.

Varun Dhawan: “Have done films with cringe-worthy VFX.”

At the Bhediya trailer presentation in Mumbai, Varun stated he always listens to the audience. “I arrogantly assumed everything was working. However, improvement is possible. I want to enjoy, hear the audience, and work with directors like Amar (Kaushik) or producers like Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan). VFX in my films have been cringe-worthy. Now, I’m more responsible “”Dhawan”

Varun portrays Bhaskar, an Arunachal Pradesh wolf who causes havoc in Bhediya, while Kriti plays Dr. Anika. Varun and Kriti’s Bhediya is Dinesh Vijan’s third horror-comedy. Amar Kaushik, who directed Stree, is directing. Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s film, followed.

Kriti will appear in Shehzada, the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, with Kartik Aaryan after Bhediya. She has Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in Adipurush. Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will star Varun and Janhvi Kapoor.

