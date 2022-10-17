Varun Dhawan shares a new poster of his upcoming movie Bhediya

The makers of Bhediya have unveiled a new poster for Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

The film’s trailer has generated a lot of discussion on social media.

Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal are also seen on the poster.

Since the announcement of their upcoming film Bhediya, everyone is focused on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Fans of the movie have been raving about it ever since the movie’s trailer was just published. The original trailer and Varun’s never-before-seen persona have generated a lot of discussion on social media. The makers of the movie have unveiled a new poster, and we bet it looks rather captivating.

Varun Dhawan posted the newest Bhediya poster to his Instagram account. The actor is depicted in the centre of the poster with a serious expression. The actor appears prepared to strike in his jacket, t-shirt, and pants. Kriti Sanon, who appears afraid and is holding a candle, can be seen standing to one side of Varun. Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal are also seen on the poster. Varun said, “Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand,” when sharing this poster.

Varun’s next film appearance will be in Ekkis and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki. Additionally, he is working on the global series Citadel from the Russo Brothers for Amazon Prime, directed by Raj and DK.

Adipurush will feature Kriti alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Both praise and criticism have been heaped upon the movie’s trailer. Fans, however, adore Kriti’s appearance in the movie.