Varun Dhawan’s mother vows to get Aditya Roy Kapur a girl 

  • Aditya Roy Kapur will star in the Hindi version of Thadam, “Gumraah,” with Mrunal Thakur.
  • The Kapurs and Dhawans have a long history.
  • Laali said, I am going to find a girl for you. I keep saying this.
At film producer, Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party, Laali Dhawan, mother of Varun Dhawan and wife of David Dhawan, reacted amazingly to actor Aditya Roy Kapur. She reacted epically to Aditya Roy’s marriage. Aditya and Varun Dhawan are buddies. Varun married Natasha Dalal in 2021, but Aditya has not.

Aditya Roy and David and Laali Dhawan arrived for Ramesh Taurani’s party at the same time. Laali said, “I am going to find a girl for you. I keep saying this.”

Take a look at the video below:

 

In April 2019, Kalank starred Aditya and Varun Dhawan. Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha played the lead parts. Dharma Productions distributed it.

Aditya Roy Kapur is related to Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Varun Dhawan stars in Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Bas Karo Aunty. The Kapur and Dhawan have a long history.

In 2009, 36-year-old Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor debuted in London Dreams. Despite its commercial failure, a select audience appreciated this film. Aashiqui 2 made him famous. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Malang (2020), and Ludo (2020) are his significant works (2020).

Kapur will star in the Hindi version of Thadam, “Gumraah,” with Mrunal Thakur. He should be in theatres soon.

