Phone Bhoot, a forthcoming horror-comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, is now in promotion.

The group spoke candidly about the Gurmmeet Singh film during a recent interview with an Indian website.

“The movie is incredibly unique. Also, the writers of the movie have been working on this as a long-term passion project. As a result, it was composed with much care and consideration. There was no premise followed by “let’s write the movie.” They wanted to pay homage to a number of amusing movies they’ve seen and felt inspired by by writing this story, adds Katrina.

The Raajneeti actress also discusses life after marriage during this time. In front of their families and close friends, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were married in Rajasthan in December of the previous year. “Marriage is a significant life change for anyone because it involves sharing a home and your life with another person. It has been incredibly lovely and absolutely great. He and I have both spent a lot of time away on set, so I believe that this is a universal truth for any two actors in a career that requires constant travel: you spend less time together. But he is just a really, really nice guy, and I think it’s nice to have someone like that in my life,” says Katrina.

