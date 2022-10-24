Advertisement
  Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif 'ghar ki Lakshmi' with Diwali puja
Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’ with Diwali puja

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’ with Diwali puja

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’ with Diwali puja

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’ with Diwali puja

  The first Diwali Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spent together as husband and wife.
  In December 2021, the couple exchanged vows.
  Vicky posted a picture from his celebration with Katrina at home on his Instagram account.
The first Diwali Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spent together as husband and wife. In December 2021, the couple exchanged vows. Vicky posted a picture from his celebration with Katrina at home on his Instagram account.

In the picture, Katrina and Vicky, dressed in traditional, are seen performing Lakshmi puja, as a part of the Diwali rituals. Sharing the photo, Vicky referred to Katrina as his ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’ (an oft-used term used for the woman of the house in India) and wrote, “Ghar ki Lakshmi ke sath Lakshmi puja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humari taraf se subh Dipawali (Lakshmi puja was done with the Lakshmi of the house. Happy Diwali to all of you from us.)

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Mukesh Chhabra, and Nimrat Kaur among others left heart emojis in the comment section shortly after the actor published the photo. “Happy’ Diwali #vickat to u and ur family and all of you folks,” a fan commented. Another supporter chimed on, “These two are simply too cuteee..”

Fans have been wowed by Vicky and Katrina’s pair appearances at pre-Diwali parties held by famous people in Mumbai. They showed up in style at the pre-festival parties hosted by producers Ramesh Taurani, Amrit Pal Bindra, and Manish Malhotra, respectively.

On December 9, 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina exchanged vows at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Recently, they observed their first Karwa Chauth by keeping fasts for one another.

Talking about Vicky, Katrina said, “He’s just a very unusual person, he’s a very special person. I think he’s got so many wonderful qualities about him which are so right for me. You know what he calls me? (Laughs) My panic button. Because I panic all the time, I’m all panicky. Before anything bad happens I will preempt and panic. I’m a minor panic button. So I think a lot then I’m doing this (moves her hand). I’m like what if, what if and he’s like ‘Calm down panic button’. We are very balancing. I don’t know if I balance him but he balances me.”

The following movie starring Katrina will be Phone Bhoot, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Vicky and Sara Ali Khan will appear in an unnamed movie. He also has Govinda Mera Naam and Sam Bahadur by Meghna Gulzar in the line-up.

 

