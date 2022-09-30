Bollywood actresses Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are getting married.

The bride and groom are enjoying the wedding in style, and we can’t.

Vicky Kaushal, Richa’s co-star in Masaan, wrote a beautiful message to her and her spouse.

Vicky Kaushal posted on Instagram a few hours ago, “Two amazing souls coming together….congratulations to you both. Bohot saara pyaar! In his Instagram story, he wrote “@therichachadha @alifazal9” and put a picture of the couple with it.

Masaan was the first movie in which Kaushal played the main role. Vicky and Richa Chadha played the two main roles in the movie. It’s clear that Vicky cares a lot about and loves his first co-star. Masaan didn’t make enough money at the box office in 2012 to join the 100-crore club, but most critics liked it a lot.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal posted a picture to social media on Friday night to announce that their wedding celebrations had begun. The two people want to get married in Delhi in a big way. The future bride posted pictures of herself with Ali Fazal with the words “#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak” as the caption. Ali Fazal put the same photos on his social media accounts and wrote: “RiAli. Tumko bhi…” We hope that they have a happy life together.

