Vicky Kaushal plays Dilijit Dosanjh’s ‘Bliss’ on loop

  • Vicky posted a video to Instagram showing off his lip-syncing to Diljit Dosanjh’s Champagne.
  • He’ll play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur.
  • Vicky will start filming Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama next year.
Vicky Kaushal is preparing for Sam Bahadur. During the session, he travelled to Jodhpur and was photographed with Fatima Sana Shaikh. He became famous in Raazi and Sanju. Best Actor for Uri: The Surgical Strike. He loves Punjabi music. He shares his favourite tunes on Instagram.

Vicky posted a video to Instagram stories showing off his movements to Diljit Dosanjh’s Champagne. URI’s star wore a checkered shirt and cap. He wore sunglasses. Vicky was lip-syncing to a new Punjabi song in the car. Vicky called the video “Bliss”

Meghna Gulzar directs Sam Bahadur. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh co-star. Vicky released the film’s script and photos on social media a few months ago. He’ll play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Watch this video:

Vicky Kaushal

The media reports he’ll start filming Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama next year. The movie was popular. After Uri, he’ll work with Aditya Dhar again. Govinda Naam Mera, Great Indian Family, and Laxman Utekar’s next are upcoming for Vicky.

