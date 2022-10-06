Vicky Kaushal poses with Shah Rukh Khan in old photo from Asoka

Sham Kaushal, the father of actor Vicky Kaushal, recently posted an old photo of his son taken on the Asoka set in 2001.

Sham Kaushal, the father of actor Vicky Kaushal, recently posted an old photo of his son taken on the Asoka set in 2001. In a lengthy statement, he added that “nobody ever expected that Vicky will join” Bollywood. Sham also included Sunny Kaushal, Vicky’s actor brother, and Shershah director Vishnuvardhan in the Instagram photo.

Sham noted in his caption that it was noteworthy that Vishnuvardhan and Vicky, who were both in the shot with Shah Rukh, went on to win best actor and best director honors for their roles in the movies Shershah and Sardar Udham, respectively, in 2022. Vicky didn’t resemble himself at all in the photo from his school days. The actor stood next to Shah Rukh, who was sporting a black suit and long hair while portraying his role Asoka in the historical drama. Asoka, which was directed by Santosh Sivan, also starred Danny Denzongpa, Hrishitaa Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor.

Sharing their photo, Sham wrote, “By God’s grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City (Mumbai). Vishnuvardhan was the assistant director and Vicky was studying in 8th standard. Nobody ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line and in 2022 both of them will be winning best director and best actor awards respectively for Shershah and Sardar Udham. Destiny and God’s blessings… Rab di meher (blessings of God).”

Many commented on the photo Sham posted. One wrote, “Who also could have thought that the same guy (Vicky) will get Katrina Kaif.” Vicky and Katrina married in December last year. Another comment read, “Vicky ka bhai Sunny bhi hai is pic me. Vo bhi actor ban gaya (Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal in also in the picture; he, too, became an actor).” A fan also commented on Vicky’s old photo, “Destined for greatness.”

Vicky Kaushal also provided a glimpse of his early photo with Shah Rukh earlier this year. Years after they had first met on the set of Asoka, he had included it in a collage with a picture of the two of them hosting an awards event. Along with the photo, Vicky had written on Instagram Stories, “Dreams do come true.”

Vicky started working in Bollywood in 2012 as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. Later, he appeared in movies like Masan and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Vicky has appeared in movies like Raman Raghav 2.0, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, and others since making his acting debut. The biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur, is one of his forthcoming endeavors. Among other forthcoming movies, Vicky will also appear in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker.