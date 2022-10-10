The trailer for Katrina Kaif’s movie Phone Bhoot has finally been made public.

The trailer for Katrina Kaif’s movie Phone Bhoot has finally been made public. It also has Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht, and Surender Thakur. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are also in it. Gurmmeet Singh, who directed Mirzapur, is in charge of this movie, which will come out on November 4.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be catching ghosts in Phone Bhoot, and Katrina will play a ghost. The three of them are on a quest to catch ghosts and help them reach “moksha.” It is made by Excel Entertainment, which is run by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Fans like how Katrina Kaif looks like a ghost in the Phone Bhoot trailer. Now, Vicky Kaushal is supporting his wife Katrina by commenting on the Phone Bhoot trailer on his social media accounts. The actor from Uri: The Surgical Strike posted the trailer again on his Instagram story and wrote, “Meri Cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni!!!! Love.” Katrina’s first movie after getting married to Vicky is Phone Bhoot. In December of last year, they got married in a dreamy ceremony.

Earlier, at the trailer launch party, Katrina told the crowd how Vicky felt about the trailer “Vicky loved the trailer a lot. He responded so well, which gave us a lot of confidence. He thinks it has so many fun parts that people would love it. We hope the same thing.” Katrina and Vicky haven’t been in a movie together yet. Recently, the husband and wife worked on an ad together.

Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur, and Anand Tiwari’s untitled movie. Katrina, on the other hand, will work with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa.

