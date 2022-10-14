Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal will take lead role in Anand L Rai's upcoming love story

Vicky Kaushal will take lead role in Anand L Rai’s upcoming love story

Articles
Vicky Kaushal will take lead role in Anand L Rai’s upcoming love story

Vicky Kaushal will take lead role in Anand L Rai’s upcoming love story

  • Vicky Kaushal will appear in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s upcoming love story according to the Bollywood report.
  • Further information from the sources said that the director is actively casting actors for the movie. “
  • “Vicky Kaushal is now working on the Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic Sam Manekshaw, according to a Bollywood report.
Vicky Kaushal will appear in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s upcoming love story according to the Bollywood report.

According to a close source: “Aanand L Rai and Vicky Kaushal share a very warm bond right since the release of Manamarziyaan and have been keen to work together for a while now. After Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Aanand L Rai is looking to make a pure love story from the heartland of India. When he shared his thought with Vicky, the actor was extremely excited to be a part of Rai’s world.”

Next year will see the release of the movie, according to sources.

Further information from the sources said that the director is actively casting actors for the movie. “The hunt for the female lead is underway. Like all his previous films, this one too has a strong character full of substance for the female counterpart. Both the main leads of the film will be locked in a fortnight, added sources.”

Vicky Kaushal is now working on the Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic Sam Manekshaw, according to a Bollywood report. Govinda Naam Mera is scheduled to come on after that.

