Vicky Kaushal’s film Sardar Udham completes its one year

Vicky uploaded never-before-seen images from Sardar Udham set on his Instagram account.

Sardar Udham, a praised movie starring Vicky Kaushal, has been out for a year, and the actor will always be grateful.

On this important occasion, Vicky uploaded never-before-seen images from the movie’s set on his Instagram account and wrote: “It’s been a year. forever grateful #SardarUdham.”

The story of Sardar Udham revolved around the life of Udham Singh, Punjab’s freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London as a retaliation for the massacre of 1919 Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

Shoojit Sircar’s directorial film also featured: Stephan Hogan, Shaun Scott, Banita Sandhu, Kristy Averton and Amol Parashar. The film received a massive response by the audience and by the critics.

The Sanju actor’s upcoming projects include Bhumi Pednekar and Govinda Naam Mera, which he would be starring in opposite Kiara Advani. Along with Sara Ali Khan, he stars in an untitled Laxman Utekar movie.

Sam Bahadur, starring Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Vicky Kaushal, will be the actor’s next film appearance. In addition, the actor had a love story with filmmaker Aanand L Rai

