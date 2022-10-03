Vicky Kaushal’s met his specially-abled fan

One of the best actors in Bollywood is Vicky Kaushal.

One of the best actors in Bollywood is Vicky Kaushal. Fans love everything about him, from his unique style to his great acting skills. Well, meeting your favourite star is always a dream come true for a fan. And the same thing happened today with one of Vicky’s fans who got to meet him. The fan posted a video of his meeting with the actor on Instagram, which the actor from Sardar Udham later shared.

In the video that his fan shared, we can see that the fan was sitting in a room when Vicky Kaushal walked in and surprised him. The disabled fan looked happy to meet the actor, who was wearing a green hoodie and blue ripped jeans. At the start of the video, Vicky walks up to a fan and shakes his hand. Then he kneels down and makes him wear glasses. Vicky can also be seen writing his name on an autograph. The fan shared this video and wrote, “@vickykaushal09, he is the nicest, kindest, and most humble person I know. I am so happy that I got to meet him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aakash Chiripal (@aakashchiripalofficial)

Vicky Kaushal has a lot of interesting movies coming out. Next, the actor will be seen with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera. He also has a film with Sara Ali Khan that hasn’t been named yet and was made by Laxman Utekar. Next, Vicky will be in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is about India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, and is based on his life. Vicky is also in a movie by Anand Tiwari that hasn’t been named yet. Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk are in the lead roles.

