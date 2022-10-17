Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Victoria and David Beckham love Brooklyn despite Nicola Peltz’s rift
Victoria and David Beckham love Brooklyn despite Nicola Peltz’s rift

Victoria and David Beckham love Brooklyn despite Nicola Peltz’s rift

Articles
Advertisement
Victoria and David Beckham love Brooklyn despite Nicola Peltz’s rift

Victoria and David Beckham love Brooklyn despite Nicola Peltz’s rift

Advertisement
  • During their feud with Nicola Peltz, David and Victoria encouraged their son Brooklyn by reliving happy family memories.
  • Victoria and David shared sweet snaps of their son with other children to Instagram, captioning “we love you, Brooklyn”.
  • Brooklyn’s parents’ tweet comes amid rumors that Victoria and her daughter-in-law, Nicola, are engaged in a family spat.
Advertisement

Famous footballer David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria encouraged their oldest son Brooklyn during their ‘feud’ with Nicola Peltz by recalling fond family memories.

Victoria and David have shared sweet snaps of their son with other children to Instagram, captioning “we love you Brooklyn”.

In spite of rumours that he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are engaged in an ongoing argument, Brooklyn’s parents have chosen the appropriate tactic to win over their oldest son. They have publicly displayed their affection for him on social media.

Beckham, 47, posted a series of throwback photos of himself and Brooklyn from a prior family vacation on Instagram on Sunday, ostensibly in an effort to bring back fond memories for his eldest kid.

Victoria and David Beckham shower Brooklyn with love amid rift with Nicola Peltz

On one adorable occasion, Brooklyn, 23, cuddled up to Harper, 11, his younger sister, while on safari. While in another image, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham were seen hiking with their famous parents on a recent family vacation.

Advertisement

We love you Brooklyn, Victoria Beckham wrote as she reposted her husband David’s endearing Instagram picture on her Instagram Stories.

Victoria and David Beckham shower Brooklyn with love amid rift with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn’s adoring parents’ tweet comes amid persistent rumours that Victoria and her daughter-in-law, Nicola, are engaged in a family spat.

Also Read

Victoria Beckham talks about split rumors with David, ‘Not pretty enough’
Victoria Beckham talks about split rumors with David, ‘Not pretty enough’

Victoria Beckham shut down all rumors of splitting with David. Also, Victoria...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story