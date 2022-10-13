Advertisement
Victoria Beckham looks glamorous in blue metallic dress

Articles
  • Vitoria Beckham looked sensational in a metallic blue dress and silver peep toe boots.
  •  She returned to her hotel in New York City with husband David Beckham.
  • She showed off her incredible figure in the slinky ensemble.
Victoria Beckham astounded everyone with her glitzy presence, as she and her husband David Beckham made their way back to their hotel in New York City.

The fashion designer mesmerized the crowd with her stunning appearance while wearing a metallic blue dress and stunning silver peep-toe boots.

The 48-year-old displayed her amazing form in the slinky outfit, and her bejewelled shoes provided an extra touch of glitz to the ensemble.

The diva put her brunette hair up in a bun, added just a little of makeup, and wore chic sunglasses to conceal her eyes.

Check their picture below:

Posh Spice matched colours with the famed former football player, who also looked sharp in a double-denim combo.

David, who was dressed in denim trousers and a top that matched, attracted attention with his muscular build as he exited a black SUV.

The father of four startled everyone by donning spiked brown hair and suede boots with black sunglasses.

