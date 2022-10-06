Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Victoria Beckham ‘needs to sort’ Nicola Peltz feud before grandkids
Victoria Beckham told Nicola Peltz to make up with her before her grandchildren or Claudia Heffner Peltz would be “all over” the Brooklyn Beckham kids.

Ulrika Jonsson, a TV host and model, said that Posh Spice should “sort out” the “tense atmosphere” so that she doesn’t feel alone when she becomes a grandmother.

Ulrika wrote about the rumoured family feud in a column for The Sun. She said that she could understand what the fashion designer must be going through.

“I do feel for Victoria Beckham. She’s enduring what every mother fears. As a fellow mum of four children, I know that family is everything,” she penned.

“Victoria won’t be the only mother, by any stretch of the imagination, who finds her role as the main woman in her son’s life diminished.

“In short, she has been relegated. And, of course, that is the natural order of things. It’s what eventually happens as families evolve,” Ulrika added.

“Poor old VB surely needs to sort out this strained atmosphere before the patter of tiny Beckham feet comes along, it’s one thing making way for a new Mrs Beckham in her daughter-in-law, quite another being an alienated, ostracised granny who doesn’t get a look-in because Nicola’s mum will be all over the grandchild.

She further added, “That’s a whole other level of pain.”

Victoria is said to have already reached out to Nicola by inviting her and Brooklyn to her Paris Fashion Week show. Nicola and Brooklyn graciously accepted the invitation.

However, the latest reports claim that the Beckham clan feud is still not over.

