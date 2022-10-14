Victoria Beckham rid of her tattoo because it wasn’t “delicate.”

She got the tattoo of her husband’s initials.

Victoria Beckham says she got a tattoo of her husband’s initials, but she got rid of it because it wasn’t “delicate.”

Advertisement

When fans noticed that the tattoo on her wrist was gone, the 48-year-old former Spice Girl sparked a lot of rumors about why she had it removed. She denied that it was a sign that she was leaving her ex-footballer partner.

Victoria told the ‘Today’ show on Thursday (13.10.22): “I had these tattoos a long, long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate.

“Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that.

“The media started to speculate, ‘Was I leaving my husband?’ No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”

Victoria and David have four kids together: Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. She also talked about rumours that she and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, aren’t getting along.

She said: “It was a beautiful wedding. As a mother, to see my son so happy, means so much.”

Advertisement

When asked what lessons she hopes her son and model Nicola, 27, take from her marriage to David, Victoria replied: “I think it’s about being a close family and having the lines of communication always open. You can never really offer advice, the kids have to figure it out themselves but you have to be there.”

Also Read Victoria Beckham looks glamorous in blue metallic dress Vitoria Beckham looked sensational in a metallic blue dress and silver peep...