Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Victoria Beckham removes tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials
Victoria Beckham removes tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials

Victoria Beckham removes tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials

Articles
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham removes tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials

Victoria Beckham removes tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials

Advertisement
  • Victoria Beckham rid of her tattoo because it wasn’t “delicate.”
  • She got the tattoo of her husband’s initials. 

Victoria Beckham says she got a tattoo of her husband’s initials, but she got rid of it because it wasn’t “delicate.”

Advertisement

When fans noticed that the tattoo on her wrist was gone, the 48-year-old former Spice Girl sparked a lot of rumors about why she had it removed. She denied that it was a sign that she was leaving her ex-footballer partner.

Victoria told the ‘Today’ show on Thursday (13.10.22): “I had these tattoos a long, long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate.

“Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that.

“The media started to speculate, ‘Was I leaving my husband?’ No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”

Victoria and David have four kids together: Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. She also talked about rumours that she and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, aren’t getting along.

She said: “It was a beautiful wedding. As a mother, to see my son so happy, means so much.”

Advertisement

When asked what lessons she hopes her son and model Nicola, 27, take from her marriage to David, Victoria replied: “I think it’s about being a close family and having the lines of communication always open. You can never really offer advice, the kids have to figure it out themselves but you have to be there.”

Also Read

Victoria Beckham looks glamorous in blue metallic dress
Victoria Beckham looks glamorous in blue metallic dress

Vitoria Beckham looked sensational in a metallic blue dress and silver peep...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Farhan Saeed asks Feroze Khan to apologize publicly
Farhan Saeed asks Feroze Khan to apologize publicly
Alia and Ranbir films Heart Of Stone and Animal to clash on August
Alia and Ranbir films Heart Of Stone and Animal to clash on August
Sarwat Gillani and Minal Khan to sue Feroze Khan
Sarwat Gillani and Minal Khan to sue Feroze Khan
King Charles distributes royal income to the general welfare
King Charles distributes royal income to the general welfare
Sajal Ali looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Sajal Ali looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Madhuri Dixit performs Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar 
Madhuri Dixit performs Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story