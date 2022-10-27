Victoria Beckham reveals the dress that haunts her

Even Victoria Beckham, who is among the most stylish people on the planet, has regrets.

She regretted wearing Gucci biker jackets and matching leather at Versace Club Gala in 1999.

She revealed on a show that “I mean, it haunts me,” she host Andy Cohen on the Oct. 24 episode. “It does haunt me, but I love it.”

During a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live!, the former Spice Girl disclosed the one dress that “haunts” her to this day.

Victoria was asked to consider a number of previous appearances as part of the game “So Posh or Oh Gosh?” The fashion designer winced when she saw a photo of herself and her husband David Beckham wearing identical short hairstyles and head-to-toe black leather outfits at the Versace Club Gala Party in London in 1999. ay.

Victoria explained that not only were the Gucci biker jackets and matching pants “hot,” but they were a major fashion faux paux because “it was a Versace dinner, which was inappropriate in itself.”

The 49-year-old does look back fondly on the recollections of the matchy moment, although shuddering at the current fashion decision. She is the mother of Brooklyn Beckham, 23, Romeo Beckham, 20, Cruz Beckham, 17, and Harper Beckham, 11, as well as the former soccer player.

“We really considered those outfits,” she admitted. “I mean, we really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet.”

When Andy questioned why then the photo still haunts her, Victoria laughed and quipped back, “cause everyone pulls it out of the bag.”

Victoria isn’t the only person who has criticised her ’90s fashion sense. The fashion queen recently disclosed that Harper is one of her most scathing critics, partly due to her mother’s Posh Spice persona’s hiked-up hemlines.

“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,'” she recalled to Vogue Australia in its July 2022 issue. “She was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were.”

She continued, “I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’ll see.”

And Harper wasn’t alone in her opinion. Victoria confessed David hilariously backed their daughter up, saying “‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.'”

