Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Victoria Beckham showed her physique in extremely short black playsuit
Victoria Beckham showed her physique in extremely short black playsuit

Victoria Beckham showed her physique in extremely short black playsuit

Articles
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham showed her physique in extremely short black playsuit

Victoria Beckham – Daily Mail

Advertisement
  • Victoria donned a revealing playsuit with a plunging neckline for the half-term holiday.
  • Her husband David, 47, kept things low-key as he spent time with his wife on their yacht.
  • The couple has revealed that they watch TV in the shower rather than sing while on holiday.
Advertisement

Victoria Beckham appeared in good spirits as she and her husband David spent quality time in Miami, Florida onboard their yacht.

The fashion designer flaunted her lean physique in a revealing one-piece. During the half-term holiday, his stylish husband, 47, kept things low-key while lounging in the sun with his wife.

Victoria donned an extremely short black playsuit with a plunging neckline that clung to her muscular physique.

Their time in Miami follows the revelation that they watch television in the shower rather than sing.

The very wealthy couple has installed a television screen in the bathroom of their £31 million West London property.

Also Read

Victoria Beckham removed her ex-husband named tattoo
Victoria Beckham removed her ex-husband named tattoo

Last month, Victoria Beckham stirred divorce rumors when people observed that she...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of "Buffy" still love the show
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Ramona Singer claims she's
Ramona Singer claims she's "happier" since exiting 'RHONY'
Siddharth Anand talks about the success of Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about the success of Pathaan
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story