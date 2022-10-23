Victoria Beckham showed her physique in extremely short black playsuit

Victoria Beckham removed her ex-husband named tattoo
Last month, Victoria Beckham stirred divorce rumors when people observed that she...
Victoria Beckham appeared in good spirits as she and her husband David spent quality time in Miami, Florida onboard their yacht.
The fashion designer flaunted her lean physique in a revealing one-piece. During the half-term holiday, his stylish husband, 47, kept things low-key while lounging in the sun with his wife.
Victoria donned an extremely short black playsuit with a plunging neckline that clung to her muscular physique.
Their time in Miami follows the revelation that they watch television in the shower rather than sing.
The very wealthy couple has installed a television screen in the bathroom of their £31 million West London property.
