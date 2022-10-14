Victoria Beckham shut down all rumors of splitting with David.

Also, Victoria Beckham revealed she got a tattoo of her husband’s initials.

In a recent interview, Victoria Beckham shut down all rumors that she and David Beckham had broken up.

Advertisement

The fashion designer says she got rid of the tattoo of her husband’s name because it wasn’t “pretty” enough.

Speaking on “Today” show, the mother-of-four added: “I had these tattoos a long long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate.

Victoria added that her husband and sons are “beautiful” tats.

“Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that,” she continued.

“The media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that,” she shared.

Also Read Victoria Beckham removes tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials Victoria Beckham rid of her tattoo because it wasn't "delicate." She got...

Advertisement

However, Victoria Beckham revealed she got a tattoo of her husband’s initials, but she got rid of it because it wasn’t “delicate.”

Victoria told the ‘Today’ show on Thursday (13.10.22): “I had these tattoos a long, long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate.

“Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that.