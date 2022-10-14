Advertisement
Victoria Beckham talks about split rumors with David, ‘Not pretty enough’

Articles
  • Victoria Beckham shut down all rumors of splitting with David.
  • Also, Victoria Beckham revealed she got a tattoo of her husband’s initials.

In a recent interview, Victoria Beckham shut down all rumors that she and David Beckham had broken up.

The fashion designer says she got rid of the tattoo of her husband’s name because it wasn’t “pretty” enough.

Speaking on “Today” show, the mother-of-four added: “I had these tattoos a long long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate.

Victoria added that her husband and sons are “beautiful” tats.

“Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that,” she continued.

“The media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that,” she shared.

In The Spotlight

