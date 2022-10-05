Victoria Beckham using Nicola Peltz feud as “free publicity”

The Posh Spice is leveraging the fallout with her daughter-in-law to promote her brand.

Victoria Beckham has been enjoying the rumours of her alleged conflict with Nicola Peltz.

The fashion designer advised her staff to “make the most” of the publicity.

“The way Vic is trying to see it, is that it’s all free publicity for her brand,” an insider told.

“That’s definitely helped her stay zen and not lose it, she’s approaching it with a straight head.”

“She knows all the speculation helped make her Paris show one of the biggest events of Fashion Week, so she’s saying ‘Merci, Nicola!'”, the source added.

According to the newspaper, the fashion designer advised her staff to “make the most” of the publicity because Nicola is “no match” for Victoria when it comes to her level of entrepreneurship.

