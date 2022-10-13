Video: Imran Ashraf is having fun while playing cricket on street

Imran Ashraf is a talented actor who has honed his art via exposure to the theatre industry. Despite having worked in the industry for several years, his drama Ranjha Ranjha Kardi became his most well-known work.

Because of his modest and down-to-earth demeanour, the Mushk actor is also a favourite among fans. This time, the Dum Mustam actor was seen enjoying life while riding a scooter and playing cricket.

In the previously stated viral video, Imran can be seen acting like a street king while playing cricket with children and showcasing his daring and outgoing personality.

Imran Ashraf has received accolades for his efforts in the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons and the film Dum Mastam.

The drama, which was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, was written by Saima Akram Chaudhary and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.

