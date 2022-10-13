Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Video: Imran Ashraf is having fun while playing cricket on street

Video: Imran Ashraf is having fun while playing cricket on street

Articles
Advertisement
Video: Imran Ashraf is having fun while playing cricket on street
Advertisement

Imran Ashraf is a talented actor who has honed his art via exposure to the theatre industry. Despite having worked in the industry for several years, his drama Ranjha Ranjha Kardi became his most well-known work.

Because of his modest and down-to-earth demeanour, the Mushk actor is also a favourite among fans. This time, the Dum Mustam actor was seen enjoying life while riding a scooter and playing cricket.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

In the previously stated viral video, Imran can be seen acting like a street king while playing cricket with children and showcasing his daring and outgoing personality.

Imran Ashraf has received accolades for his efforts in the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons and the film Dum Mastam.

The drama, which was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, was written by Saima Akram Chaudhary and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.

Also Read

Imran Ashraf discusses about a tragic experience from his Childhood
Imran Ashraf discusses about a tragic experience from his Childhood

Imran Ashraf is a multitalented and versatile Pakistani actor who has made...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mohsin Abbas Haider Shares His Opinion On Happy Married Life
Mohsin Abbas Haider Shares His Opinion On Happy Married Life
Jeremy Renner best wishes and love from fellow celebrities
Jeremy Renner best wishes and love from fellow celebrities
Diego Calva's
Diego Calva's "Bonded" is among the first films on the Mammoth Film Festival
Jane Fonda goes 'weak at the knees' around Tom Brady
Jane Fonda goes 'weak at the knees' around Tom Brady
Nadia Hussain adorable throwback pictures with her kids
Nadia Hussain adorable throwback pictures with her kids
Zhalay Sarhadi Enjoying Hasan Raheem's Concert with Friends
Zhalay Sarhadi Enjoying Hasan Raheem's Concert with Friends
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story