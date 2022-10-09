Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcome twin baby boys

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcome twin baby boys

Articles
Advertisement
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcome twin baby boys

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcome twin baby boys

Advertisement
  • Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9 this year.
  • The couple dated for several years before tying the knot.
  • He wrote, ‘We are blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers.
Advertisement

Nayanthara and Vignesh, a famous couple, have welcomed twin kids. Vignesh shared the news on Twitter along with images of their brand-new infants. Before being married on June 9 of this year, the pair dated for almost several years.

Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen kissing and admiring their twins in the photos. They offered a close-up view of the infants’ small feet but concealed their faces. The director shared them and wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa.”

“We are blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Nayanthara celebrates Vignesh Shivan’s 37th birthday at Burj Khalifa
Nayanthara celebrates Vignesh Shivan’s 37th birthday at Burj Khalifa

Today, September 18th, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan becomes 37 years old. The director...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kim Kardashian despises Kanye West's new wife Jennifer Censori
Kim Kardashian despises Kanye West's new wife Jennifer Censori
Prince Harry reveals 'breaking point' while living with royals
Prince Harry reveals 'breaking point' while living with royals
Lisa Marie Presley died after 2nd heart attack, family issued DNR
Lisa Marie Presley died after 2nd heart attack, family issued DNR
Indian Police advise public about driving with a Naatu Naatu twist
Indian Police advise public about driving with a Naatu Naatu twist
King Charles III relays on 'teddy bear' to cope with loneliness
King Charles III relays on 'teddy bear' to cope with loneliness
Netizen Slammed To Mera Dil Yeh Pukarey Aja's New Dance Video
Netizen Slammed To Mera Dil Yeh Pukarey Aja's New Dance Video
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story