Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcome twin baby boys

Nayanthara and Vignesh, a famous couple, have welcomed twin kids. Vignesh shared the news on Twitter along with images of their brand-new infants. Before being married on June 9 of this year, the pair dated for almost several years.

Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen kissing and admiring their twins in the photos. They offered a close-up view of the infants’ small feet but concealed their faces. The director shared them and wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa.”

“We are blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.”

