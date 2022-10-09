Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcome twin baby boys

Nayanthara celebrates Vignesh Shivan’s 37th birthday at Burj Khalifa
Today, September 18th, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan becomes 37 years old. The director...
Nayanthara and Vignesh, a famous couple, have welcomed twin kids. Vignesh shared the news on Twitter along with images of their brand-new infants. Before being married on June 9 of this year, the pair dated for almost several years.
Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen kissing and admiring their twins in the photos. They offered a close-up view of the infants’ small feet but concealed their faces. The director shared them and wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa.”
“We are blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.”
