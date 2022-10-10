Vijay Deverakonda reveals how Liger failure affected him

Vijay Deverakonda has been low-key since Liger exploded in India.

The film was produced simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

The Puri Jagannadh-directed film premiered to poor reviews and tanked at the box office, surprising its creators.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda has been low-key since Liger exploded in India. The film was produced simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The Puri Jagannadh-directed film premiered to poor reviews and tanked at the box office, surprising its creators. Vijay Deverakonda spoke on Liger’s failure at the SIIMA awards.

The award-winning actor began sobbing as he spoke about the setback. “Everyone has good, terrible, and not-so-good days. However, we must get up. I didn’t want to receive this prize. But I’m here, and I guarantee to make you laugh while I speak. Great movies will be created. Vijay Deverakonda thanked Shiv Rajkumar for his SIIMA award.

Vijay Deverakonda played the title role in the mass entertainment film Liger. Ananya Panday played the lead female role in the Puri Jagannadh film, and Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy played supporting roles. The famous boxer Mike Tyson also had a small role in the movie. People didn’t like how Liger was written, made, or what it was about. They also didn’t like how the stars, especially Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, played their parts.

After the failure of Liger, the leading man, who is known for liking to play angry young men, also got criticism on social media for the roles he chose. The movie was directed by Puri Jagannadh, and because it was funny by accident and had bad acting, many of the scenes became memes.

The talented actor is currently staying away from the limelight and is focussing on his upcoming Telugu project, Kushi. The movie, which is touted to be a romantic comedy, marks Vijay Deverakonda’s first onscreen collaboration with the celebrated actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Also Read Rashmika Mandanna says Vijay Deverakonda is there for her Rashmika Mandanna discussed her connection with Vijay Deverakonda. In response to rumours...