Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan reveals his dream role

Saif Ali Khan, who was most recently seen in the movie Vikram Vedha, has said that he would like to be cast in Mahabharata.

Ajay Devgn has been talking about this since the movie Kachche Dhaage came out in 1999.

The actor said that he doesn’t have a dream role, but that such a movie would be a great show.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan, who participated in Vikram Vedha, wants to be in Mahabharata. Since 1999’s Kachche Dhaage, Ajay Devgn has spoken about this. The actor doesn’t have a dream part, but a movie like that would be amazing. Saif claimed he’d be in Mahabharata if it was like Lord of the Rings.

Saif responded, “I don’t think like that.” I simply consider my circumstances. I have no research interests. That’s illogical. I’d want to be in a Lord of the Rings-style Mahabharata. We’ve discussed this with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage. Our generation loves it. We’ll blend Bombay and South movies if feasible. Karana’s characters make it more engaging to me.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan. Pushkar-version Gayathri’s of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. R.Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar starred. The picture is underperforming yet has garnered rave reviews.

He’ll also appear in Adipurush with Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh. Prabhas portrays Lord Ram, pointing his arrow towards the heavens as lightning and waves crash. Lankesh is played by Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush is a version of the Hindu epic Ramayana celebrating “good overcoming evil.” Om Raut directs.

Also Read Day 5 of “Vikram Vedha” box office: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s film crossed Rs 50 crore "Vikram Vedha" is projected to make about Rs 60 crore net at...