  Vikram Vedha star Radhika Apte reveals one thing about Hrithik Roshan
Vikram Vedha star Radhika Apte reveals one thing about Hrithik Roshan

Articles
Radhika Apte has been busy promoting her new movie, Vikram Vedha, which is coming out soon. The actress recently sat down with  to talk about her career and the kinds of movies she likes to watch. She also answered some interesting questions.

During the rapid-fire round, Radhika Apte was asked about Hrithik Roshan and what she loves most about him. She said, “His commitment to getting fit.”

In the movie Vikram Vedha, she played Saif Ali Khan’s wife. Pushkar and Gayatri wrote and directed the film, which is an action-thriller. In the first movie with the same name, R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi played the main roles. In the Hindi remake, Shraddha Srinath’s role of Priya is played again by Radhika Apte. In Vikram Vedha, Saif Ali Khan plays a tough cop named Vikram, who goes after a dangerous gangster named Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

Radhika Apte, on the other hand, was last seen in Forensic with Vikrant Massey, which came out right away on ZEE5. The actress will next be seen in the Netflix movie Monica, O My Darling. It is a black comedy and white-collar crime drama in which a young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly plan to pull off the perfect murder. During Netflix’s TUDUM event in September, the official teaser was shown.

Vasan Bala directs the Netflix comedy-thriller, which stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma S. Qureshi, Sikander Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, and Zayn Marie Khan. The makers haven’t said when it will come out yet.

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


