Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, is headed for disappointing box office numbers.

The picture debuted low, trended okay over the weekdays, but the second weekend trend was a killer as it didn’t generate enough increase to hit a three-digit nett total.

The film is expected to make roughly Rs.

The film is expected to make roughly Rs. 85 crore nett in India and 4.5-5 million dollars gross (Rs. 36-40 crore) internationally, for a total of around Rs. 140 crore global gross. The remake factor gained pace when the dubbed version of the original Vikram Vedha was made free on digital platforms the night before the Hindi remake’s premiere. It needed a romance track for Hrithik Roshan and decent music, both crucial for mainstream appeal. A plethora of deals and discounts were thrown out to draw viewers to the picture, but it didn’t assist improve gross profits, indicating that audiences aren’t as responsive to cheap ticket prices as it was made to appear on National Cinema Day. Vikram Vedha will lose gigs to Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G, which has buzz.

Vikram Vedha is a financial failure. It’s done marginally better than several A-list flicks, but these results are still dismal. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan want to attract fans. Saif Ali Khan will play Lankesh in Adipursh, a Ramayana retelling.

