Vin Diesel surpasses Prince William to become hottest bald man

Vin Diesel has passed Prince William, on the list of the hottest bald men in the world in 2022.

The Fast and Furious actor received a 6.46 out of 10 rating in a study conducted by SEO company Reboot.

According to aceshowbiz.com, the scoring was determined using the facial Golden Ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth, and height.

Vin’s head was found to have a cranial brightness of 563.65 candelas per square metre, which is quite shiny.

According to the measurements, the actor’s head reflects light with 70.46% of the brightness of an ordinary light bulb.

The Prince of Wales had held the championship for two years in a row, but this year, with a score of 6.13, he fell to No. 5.

The prince’s 6-foot-2 height, which made him the second tallest in the group, also allowed him to stay in the top 5.

