Viral Moments at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid walked the catwalk at Coperni wearing a dress sprayed with “Fabrican”

Kanye West walked the runway covered in mud.

Victor Weinsanto wrapped a model entirely in tight bondage knots.

Paris Fashion week had many memorable moments, which finishes on Tuesday, including a spray-painted outfit on Bella Hadid, a very muddy Kanye West, and a surprise appearance by Cher.

Here are some of the highlights from the spring-summer 2023 womenswear shows.

Bella, canned in spray

The week’s most talked-about outfit emerged from a nozzle.

When assistants sprayed a white frock on a barely dressed Hadid live on the runway, Coperni stole the show.

The “Fabrican” took around ten minutes to start doing its magic. When it comes into contact with air, the polymer and fibre material, which it is made of, rapidly dries into a non-woven fabric.

Social media erupted, and there were analogies to the iconic scene from 1999 when Alexander McQueen had a mannequin rotated on a turntable while being spray painted by two robots.

Another futuristic item was shown at Hermes, where models appeared to be floating on air in hollowed-out carbon-fiber sandals, which were described as “a blend of technology and archaism” by the company’s shoe designer Pierre Hardy.

– Kanye the Muddy

Recently, Balenciaga has developed a taste for rubbish and mud.

Designer Demna went one step further and filled a convention centre with peat bog dirt after becoming viral earlier this year with his incredibly pricey garbage bags.

Kanye West was the first to walk the runway, and like many of the other models’ outfits, he was covered in mud.

The presentation notes stated that “putting luxury inside the box of polished, exclusive, and aesthetically expensive is restricted, and very old school.”

Trop Cher.

In an effort to drown out the depressing news from around the world, many corporations chose to stage grand theatrical performances.

Following his show, Olivier Rousteing of Balmain dazzled the crowd by strolling down the runway alongside Cher as her popular song “Strong Enough” echoed around the stadium.

A mock-up of the storied Folies Bergere nightclub served as the setting for designer Charles de Vilmorin’s show at Rochas, which he described as an explicit “ode to indifference.”

The designer Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior said of the “baroque party”: “In this heavy historical period, fashion is the only place where we can still play.”

Corsets and high heels were part of her latest design, which was inspired by the 16th-century French queen Catherine de Medici. This was a departure for the feminist Chiuri, but she called it “ironic power dressing,” according to AFP.

– Round and confident

There were sporadic flashes of various body forms on the catwalk, even if the majority of models still appeared as though they could squeeze through a toilet roll.

Curvy US actress Ashley Graham strutted down the runway in a minidress for Balmain, while plus-size models dominated the presentation of Belgian designer Ester Manas’ sensual line of high-cut dresses and swimwear.

Up-and-coming Victor Weinsanto, a French fashion designer, wrapped a model entirely in tight bondage knots as he fully accepted bulges.

He even invited his models to smile as part of his lighthearted attitude, and he even put friends and colleague designers on the catwalk.

He told AFP that fashion “cannot be a solely aristocratic business.”

Parisian Becks

The biggest buzz leading up to fashion week was surrounding Victoria Beckham’s debut in Paris.

By recruiting French managers and now giving a presentation at the most famous fashion show, the 48-year-old has been working to improve the commercial fortunes of her label.

With a conservative but attractive office and evening wear collection that pleased both critics and customers, Beckham played it safe.

She also adopted a more subdued attitude by mixing with the audience after the performance rather than remaining cooped up backstage.

