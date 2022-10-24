Advertisement
Virat Kholi and Asim Azhar both smile for the camera

Articles
Virat Kholi and Asim Azhar both smile for the camera

  • Virat Kholi and Asim both smile for the camera.
  • The actor from the movie Tera Woh Pyar even got Kohli to sign a T-shirt for him.
  • Asim wrote, ‘I was always a fan of your cricket.’
Asim Azhar is a Pakistani singer, songwriter, musician, and actor. He earned huge recognition at an extremely young age.

People have been appreciating Virat Kohli’s incredible comeback after another tense India vs. Pakistan cricket match, including Pakistani heartthrob Asim .

The actor from the movie Tera Woh Pyar even got Kohli to sign a T-shirt for him. He tweeted a picture of the shirt and a picture of himself with the star batsman.

Asim wrote, “I was always a fan of your cricket, but now a bigger fan of the person you are. Thank you for your time and kindness @virat.kohli Bhai.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Next Story