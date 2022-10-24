Virgin River has announced the first major casting for next season

Netflix Virgin River actor Annette O’Toole provides season 5 details
Annette O'Toole plays Hope McCrea on the show. She revealed some "essential"...
Virgin River season 5 has been in production throughout the summer and has added a number of new cast members, including Kandyse McClure.
Since it was revealed that Patrick Sean Smith would take over as showrunner of Virgin River from Sue Tenney in the summer, news regarding season 5 of Virgin River has slowed down.
With Kandyse McClure as the first significant addition to the current season’s cast, that has since altered.
With her most well-known performances, such as Anastasia Dualla in Battlestar Galactica, Sue Snell in Carrie, and Sarikin in Seventh Son, McClure has amassed over 70 acting credits on IMDb.
McClure has recently been in Motherland: Fort Salem, The CW’s Charmed remake (all three seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix US), Snowpiercer, Netflix’s V-Wars, and Syfy’s Ghost Wars.
No information was provided regarding the identity of McClure’s character or her role in the story.
We’ll have to wait and see, but some online rumours have claimed that Jack’s ex-wife may appear in a forthcoming season.
The following individuals are among the confirmed returnees for Virgin River season 5:
The rest of October 2022 and into November 2022 will see more filming for the most recent season.
The tentative wrap date is November 17, 2022, but it is a tentative date.
