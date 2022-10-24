Virgin River has announced the first major casting for next season

Virgin River season 5 has been in production since the summer.

The show has added a new cast member, Kandyse McClure.

McClure has amassed over 70 acting credits on IMDb.

Virgin River season 5 has been in production throughout the summer and has added a number of new cast members, including Kandyse McClure.

Since it was revealed that Patrick Sean Smith would take over as showrunner of Virgin River from Sue Tenney in the summer, news regarding season 5 of Virgin River has slowed down.

With Kandyse McClure as the first significant addition to the current season’s cast, that has since altered.

With her most well-known performances, such as Anastasia Dualla in Battlestar Galactica, Sue Snell in Carrie, and Sarikin in Seventh Son, McClure has amassed over 70 acting credits on IMDb.

McClure has recently been in Motherland: Fort Salem, The CW’s Charmed remake (all three seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix US), Snowpiercer, Netflix’s V-Wars, and Syfy’s Ghost Wars.

No information was provided regarding the identity of McClure’s character or her role in the story.

We’ll have to wait and see, but some online rumours have claimed that Jack’s ex-wife may appear in a forthcoming season.

The following individuals are among the confirmed returnees for Virgin River season 5:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

Colin Lawrence as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Chase Petriw as Christopher

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Steve Bacic as Vince

Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie

Trevor Lerner as Bert Gordon

Lucia Walters as Julia

Keith MacKechnie as Nick

The rest of October 2022 and into November 2022 will see more filming for the most recent season.

The tentative wrap date is November 17, 2022, but it is a tentative date.

