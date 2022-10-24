Advertisement
Virgin River has announced the first major casting for next season

  • Virgin River season 5 has been in production since the summer.
  • The show has added a new cast member, Kandyse McClure.
  • McClure has amassed over 70 acting credits on IMDb.
Virgin River season 5 has been in production throughout the summer and has added a number of new cast members, including Kandyse McClure.

Since it was revealed that Patrick Sean Smith would take over as showrunner of Virgin River from Sue Tenney in the summer, news regarding season 5 of Virgin River has slowed down.

With Kandyse McClure as the first significant addition to the current season’s cast, that has since altered.

With her most well-known performances, such as Anastasia Dualla in Battlestar Galactica, Sue Snell in Carrie, and Sarikin in Seventh Son, McClure has amassed over 70 acting credits on IMDb.

McClure has recently been in Motherland: Fort Salem, The CW’s Charmed remake (all three seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix US), Snowpiercer, Netflix’s V-Wars, and Syfy’s Ghost Wars.

No information was provided regarding the identity of McClure’s character or her role in the story.

We’ll have to wait and see, but some online rumours have claimed that Jack’s ex-wife may appear in a forthcoming season.

The following individuals are among the confirmed returnees for Virgin River season 5:

  • Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe
  • Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan
  • Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea
  • Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon Mullins
  • Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady
  • Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan
  • Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen
  • Colin Lawrence as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton
  • Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie
  • Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes
  • Nicola Cavendish as Connie
  • Chase Petriw as Christopher
  • Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler
  • Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek
  • Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela
  • Teryl Rothery as Muriel
  • Steve Bacic as Vince
  • Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie
  • Trevor Lerner as Bert Gordon
  • Lucia Walters as Julia
  • Keith MacKechnie as Nick
  • Emma Oliver as Young Mel

The rest of October 2022 and into November 2022 will see more filming for the most recent season.

The tentative wrap date is November 17, 2022, but it is a tentative date.

