Vivek Agnihotri says that tweet on ‘colorful star’ wasn’t for Ranveer

Vivek Agnihotri, a director, caused controversy earlier this week when he tweeted that a “colourful star” received 10 awards for subpar movies.

Many speculated that this was a dig at actor Ranveer Singh, who is renowned for his vibrant sense of style.

The director has now spoken forth to clear the air, claiming that the movie is actually about the actor.

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri, a director, caused controversy earlier this week when he tweeted that a “colourful star” received 10 awards for subpar movies. Many speculated that this was a dig at actor Ranveer Singh, who is renowned for his vibrant sense of style. The director has now spoken forth to clear the air, claiming that the movie is actually about the actor.

Also Read Vivek Agnihotri says nepotism in Bollywood began ‘post-2000’ Vivek Agnihotri said there was no nepotism in Bollywood prior to 2000....

“Ranveer is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the industry. But then, one should be awarded for good acting, not when one is not doing anything or any great film. Here, I would like to mention that it is not Ranveer Singh. It is not about him. It is about the way these award events function,” says Agnihotri.

He goes on to add, “I don’t care who gets the award. My only contention is that these are all for-sale awards. Anybody who has the money and power can buy it. Or somebody who is attending gets an award. I don’t understand why it is called an award function, it should just be called a festival or a get-together.”

The filmmaker went on to become one of the best-performing films of this year, and calls these awards a “mockery of creativity and cinema”.

Also Read Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently taunt Brahmastra’s box office collection Recently, director Vivek Agnihotri shared his opinions on Brahmastra's box office performance....

Advertisement

Elaborating on this, he says, “They are giving such a bad name to our country, look at the kinds of awards they give, and how they do it. It is shameful. Cinema, which should actually make the brand India stronger, is actually demeaning it. Every single award has 10-12 people, all those friends of each other. They are seen everywhere as if nobody exists in this industry.”

He also claims that reform is now absolutely necessary. He concludes by saying, “If we don’t change the way Bollywood is going, there will be nothing left to give any awards to,” he wraps up.