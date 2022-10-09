Advertisement
Edition: English
WATCH: Adnan Siddiqui plays viral "Kesariya" tune on flute

Adnan Siddiqui plays viral "Kesariya" tune on flute

  • Adnan Siddiqui has amazing flute skills.
  • He has covered the song Kesariya, which became popular after it was used in the Bollywood film Brahmastra.
  • His sounds are nothing short of flawless and calming to the ears.
Lollywood actor Adnan Siddiqui is undoubtedly a man with multiple skills. He began his career as an actor before switching to producing. People adore his portrayals in plays like Shehwar in Mere Paas Tum Ho, and he has also been in Bollywood films where he starred opposite Sridevi, one of the biggest stars in the world. However, Adnan Siddiqui’s abilities go much beyond that.

Adnan Siddiqui is an accomplished flute musician who occasionally delights his audience with some lovely flute music. Like when he flawlessly performed the popular OST of Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

Adnan Siddiqui has now covered the song Kesariya, which became popular after it was used in the Bollywood film Brahmastra, which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and his sounds are nothing short of flawless and calming to the ears. He has mastered the music, and it is quite astounding.

Take a look:

On the work front, Adnan recently hosted the Pakistani reality Tv show Tamash House.

