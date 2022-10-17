Advertisement
Watch: Ahsan Khan wins hearts with latest video

Articles
  • Ahsan Khan wins hearts with his latest video.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
  • He has 861K followers on his Instagram account.
Ahsan is a multi-talented Pakistani actor, model, and host who is the part of the Showbiz industry for a long time.

The Mausam actor and his sons won hearts on Instagram by making a fun rap video with their big guns.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ahsan Khan (@khanahsanofficial)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.

He has 861K followers on his Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials including Duniya Dari, Khuwab Nagar, Barson Baad, Saat Sur Rishton Kai, Takkay Ki Ayegi Barat, and many more.

