Watch: Alishbah Anjum leaves fans amused with new video

Alishbah Anjum leaves fans amused with a new video.

She is the sister of Jannat Mirza, who is Pakistan’s most followed TikTok star.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.

Advertisement

Alishbah Anjum is a well-known TikTok star. She has the public fixated on her exploits, and the beauty is now ruling hearts thanks to her sharp wit, sense of humor, and undeniable appeal.

Given her captivating social media feed, which keeps her admirers hooked, her huge fan base cannot be stopped from being relentlessly stalked.

The social media star wowed her fans by posting a beautiful video of herself singing and showing off her beauty.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum) Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

For those who don’t know, Anjum is a social media influencer from Faisalabad with millions of followers. She is also the sister of Jannat Mirza, who is Pakistan’s most followed TikTok star. Both of the sisters have a lot of fans.

Also Read TikToker Alishbah Anjum shares styling tips Instagram influencer Alishbah Anjum is a jack of all trades. She is...